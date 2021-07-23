UAE confirms 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates diagnosed 1,521 new coronavirus cases, 1,474 recoveries and three deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Friday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Advertisement

Health authorities conducted 152,302 COVID-19 tests to determine Friday’s numbers which indicated a slight decrease in cases from Thursday’s 1,547 infections.

The country’s vaccination campaign has been among the best in the world, with over 16.4 million shots already administered. Around 77 percent of the UAE’s population has received at least one vaccine doses and 68.4 percent are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to NCEMA.

Read more:

UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals

Doctors, nurses from India fly back to the UAE to fight COVID-19 pandemic

UAE reports 97 pct recovery in COVID-19 Sotrovimab clinical trial