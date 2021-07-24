COVID-19 cases hit over 40 million in Latin America and Caribbean

The number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 40 million on Saturday in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Since the first coronavirus infections were recorded last year, the number of cases in the region has reached 40,073,507, according to an AFP count based on official data.

The number of deaths has reached 1,353,335.

The rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant has fueled a surge in COVID-19 cases around the world this week, with total cases hitting 192,942,266 with 4,143,687 deaths.

