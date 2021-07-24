.
.
.
.
Language

COVID-19 cases hit over 40 million in Latin America and Caribbean

Isolation Quarantine Coronavirus Covid 19 (Stock photo
The number of deaths in Latin America and Caribbean has reached 1,353,335. (Stock photo)
Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases hit over 40 million in Latin America and Caribbean

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

The number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 40 million on Saturday in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Since the first coronavirus infections were recorded last year, the number of cases in the region has reached 40,073,507, according to an AFP count based on official data.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The number of deaths has reached 1,353,335.

The rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant has fueled a surge in COVID-19 cases around the world this week, with total cases hitting 192,942,266 with 4,143,687 deaths.

Read more:

Dutch Olympic rower tests positive for COVID-19, out of the Games

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Top Content
Protests in Iran’s Khuzestan continue, spread to neighboring Lorestan Protests in Iran’s Khuzestan continue, spread to neighboring Lorestan
UN Security Council condemns Turkey leader Erdogan’s position on Cyprus UN Security Council condemns Turkey leader Erdogan’s position on Cyprus
US mulls crackdown on Chinese imports of Iranian oil US mulls crackdown on Chinese imports of Iranian oil
Israelis killed at 1972 Munich Games remembered during opening ceremony in Tokyo Israelis killed at 1972 Munich Games remembered during opening ceremony in Tokyo
Nigeria receives six warplanes from US to fight increasing insurgency Nigeria receives six warplanes from US to fight increasing insurgency
Lebanon water supply could collapse in a month: UN Lebanon water supply could collapse in a month: UN
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More