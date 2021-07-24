.
.
.
.
Language

Dutch Olympic rower tests positive for COVID-19, out of the Games

Tokyo Olympics Coronavirus
Finn Florijn, the 21-year-old son of former Olympic gold medalist rower Ronald Florijn was scheduled to row again Saturday in the repechage before positive test results ended his Games. (Stock photo)
Coronavirus

Dutch Olympic rower tests positive for COVID-19, out of the Games

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

Dutch team officials at the Tokyo Olympics Games say rower Finn Florijn has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of the Games. The other members of the team who are considered close contacts can stay, but will need to adjust to separate transportation and eating and sleeping arrangements.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The 21-year-old son of former Olympic gold medalist rower Ronald Florijn was competing in single sculls and had finished fourth in his heat on Friday. He was scheduled to row again Saturday in the repechage before positive test results late Friday ended his Games.

“I was hopeful to improve in the rematch. Now it’s over in an instant. I can’t really say much more about it,” Florijn said.

Florijn is the fourth member of the Dutch team or staff to test positive for COVID-19. The team said earlier this week that taekwondo athlete Reshmie Oogink and a rowing team staff member tested positive and skateboarder Candy Jacobs announced on Instagram that she had tested positive.

Chef de Mission of TeamNL Pieter van den Hoogenband says the team is doing everything it can to curb more positive tests.

Read more:

Vietnam announces 15 day lock down in Hanoi as cases rise

Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash

US military carries out second strike in Somalia this week

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Top Content
Protests in Iran’s Khuzestan continue, spread to neighboring Lorestan Protests in Iran’s Khuzestan continue, spread to neighboring Lorestan
UN Security Council condemns Turkey leader Erdogan’s position on Cyprus UN Security Council condemns Turkey leader Erdogan’s position on Cyprus
US mulls crackdown on Chinese imports of Iranian oil US mulls crackdown on Chinese imports of Iranian oil
Israelis killed at 1972 Munich Games remembered during opening ceremony in Tokyo Israelis killed at 1972 Munich Games remembered during opening ceremony in Tokyo
Nigeria receives six warplanes from US to fight increasing insurgency Nigeria receives six warplanes from US to fight increasing insurgency
Lebanon water supply could collapse in a month: UN Lebanon water supply could collapse in a month: UN
Before you go
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Mecca: First group of pilgrims perform the circling of the Kaaba
Explore More