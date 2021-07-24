Jordan to vaccinate children aged 12 and above against COVID-19

Jordan will start vaccinating children aged 12 years and older against COVID-19 from Sunday, the state news agency said on Saturday.

Children can be given the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine with the approval of a guardian with no prior appointment necessary, the agency quoted the health ministry as saying.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The decision comes as Jordan lifted most restrictions at the start of July, reopening gyms, pools and night clubs at hotels after cases dropped from a peak in March when several thousands of new cases were recorded daily.

Total active cases reached 7,489 on Friday with 331 new cases and four deaths.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Since the start of the pandemic, Jordan has recorded a total of 763,437 cases and 9,933 deaths.

Several other countries in the region are vaccinating children, including Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Read more:

Lebanon ill-equipped to handle new wave of COVID-19: Hospital chief

Jordan reopens border posts with Saudi Arabia, Syria after COVID-19 forced closure