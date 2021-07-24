.
Saudi Arabia logs 1,256 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Muslim pilgrims pray after throwing stones at a pillar symbolising Satan during the annual Haj pilgrimage, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 20, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia recorded 1,256 new coronavirus infections, 1,155 recoveries and 14 deaths in 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported on Saturday.

The majority of Saturday’s cases were recorded in Riyadh and Mecca, accounting for 280 and 244 infections.

The Kingdom’s COVID-19 death toll mounted to 8,155, total recoveries increased to 497,965 and total recorded cases since the pandemic’s onset rose to 516,949.

There are now 10,829 active virus cases in the Kingdom, 1,385 of which are critical.

On Wednesday, the Kingdom announced that it will ban all (direct and indirect) travel by its citizens to Indonesia over COVID-19 concerns, Saudi Press Agency reported.

“The Ministry of Interior calls upon the citizens present in Indonesia to exercise caution and to stay away from areas witnessing the spread of the virus, to follow all precautionary measures, and to return sooner to the Kingdom,” the SPA’s report added.

