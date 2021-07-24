.
Turkey’s COVID-19 cases jump to 12,381, highest since mid-May

Foreign tourists visit Buyukada, the largest of the Princes’ Islands in the Sea of Marmara, off Istanbul, Turkey July 14, 2021. (Reuters/Dilara Senkaya)
Foreign tourists visit Buyukada, the largest of the Princes' Islands in the Sea of Marmara, off Istanbul, Turkey July 14, 2021. (Reuters/Dilara Senkaya)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Turkey’s new coronavirus cases jumped to 12,381 on Saturday, the highest level since mid-May and nearly triple the low that was hit in early July, according to health ministry data, which also showed 58 people died due to COVID-19.

Infections remain well down from a wave in April-May when new COVID-19 cases peaked above 60,000. They fell to 4,418 on July 4 in the wake of a stringent lockdown that ended in mid-May.

Most of the last restrictions were lifted this month.

