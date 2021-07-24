.
UAE diagnoses 1,507 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in 24 hours

FILE PHOTO: A hospital staff member is pictured before treating a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Hospital del Mar, where an additional ward has been opened to deal with an increase in coronavirus patients in Barcelona, Spain July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/File Photo
A hospital staff member is pictured before treating a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Hospital del Mar, where an additional ward has been opened to deal with an increase in coronavirus patients in Barcelona, Spain July 15, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates diagnosed 1,507 new coronavirus infections, 1,455 recoveries and three deaths in 24 hours, the country’s health ministry reported on Saturday.

Health authorities conducted 189,046 COVID-19 tests to determine Saturday’s figures which indicated a slight one-day drop in new infections from Friday’s 1,521 cases.

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 1,916, according to the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset climbed to 670,108 and total recoveries rose to 647,682.

There are now 20,510 active infections within the country.

The country’s vaccination program has been among the best and most efficient in the world, with over 16.4 million doses already administered, according to NCEMA, and over 68 percent of the population fully inoculated against the virus.

COVID-19 data from Reuters suggests that the UAE’s vaccination drive currently averages at 57,484 doses administered per day, meaning that it would take a further 34 days to administer enough doses to inoculate another 10 percent of the population if it continues to vaccinate at this rate.

