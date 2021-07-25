.
.
.
.
Language

President Macron calls for unity after anti-vaccine protests across France

France’s President Emmanuel Macron speaks to doctors and nurses working at the French Polynesia Hospital Centre in Papeete following his arrival for a visit to Tahiti in French Polynesia on July 24, 2021. (Ludovic MARIN/AFP)
President Macron speaks to doctors and nurses working at the French Polynesia Hospital Centre in Papeete following his arrival for a visit to Tahiti in French Polynesia on July 24, 2021. (Ludovic MARIN/AFP)
Protests

President Macron calls for unity after anti-vaccine protests across France

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

French President Emmanuel Macron appealed for national unity and mass vaccination to fight the resurgent coronavairus, and lashed out at those fueling anti-vaccine sentiment and protests.

About 160,000 people protested around France on Saturday against a special COVID-19 pass for restaurants and mandatory vaccinations for health workers. Many marchers shouted “liberty!” and said the government shouldn’t tell them what to do.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Visiting a hospital in French Polynesia on Saturday night Tahiti time, Macron asked, “What is your freedom worth if you say to me ‘I don’t want to be vaccinated,’ but tomorrow you infect your father, your mother or myself?”

While he said protesters are “free to express themselves in a calm and respectful manner,” he said demonstrations won’t make the coronavirus go away.

“I want to make a call for unity,” he said. He criticized “people who are in the business of irrational, sometimes cynical, manipulative mobilization” against vaccination. Among those organizing the protests have been far-right politicians and extremist members of France’s yellow vest movement tapping into anger at Macron’s government.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

More than 111,000 people with the virus have died in France, which is registering about 20,000 new infections daily compared to just a few thousand earlier this month. Concerns for hospitals are resurfacing.

Overnight, lawmakers in the French Senate passed a bill allowing for the COVID-19 passes in all French restaurants and other venues and for obligatory vaccines for health workers. But they made so many changes to the version passed by the lower house that the bill must now go to a joint committee later Sunday to try to find a compromise version.

Read more:

Far-right and others march against French COVID-19 rules

Europe tightens borders, implements stricter quarantine amid Delta variant fears

Thousands protest against forced COVID-19 vaccinations in France

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Top Content
Tokyo Olympics: IRGC member wins Iran’s first gold, dedicates medal to Khamenei Tokyo Olympics: IRGC member wins Iran’s first gold, dedicates medal to Khamenei
US launches inquiry into Qatar’s alleged finance activities in Iran US launches inquiry into Qatar’s alleged finance activities in Iran
Tokyo Olympics: Algerian suspended, sent home for withdrawing to avoid Israeli Tokyo Olympics: Algerian suspended, sent home for withdrawing to avoid Israeli
Saudi Arabia’s Hima rock art added to UNESCO World Heritage List Saudi Arabia’s Hima rock art added to UNESCO World Heritage List
Yasmeen al-Dabbagh: Saudi Arabia’s fastest woman takes on the Tokyo Olympics Yasmeen al-Dabbagh: Saudi Arabia’s fastest woman takes on the Tokyo Olympics
Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercept four Houthi militia drones Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercept four Houthi militia drones
Before you go
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Explore More