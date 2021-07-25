.
.
.
.
Language

Turkey’s daily COVID-19 cases surge past 14,000, highest toll since May

People shop at the Spice Market also known as the Egyptian Bazaar in Istanbul. (Reuters)
People shop at the Spice Market also known as the Egyptian Bazaar in Istanbul. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Turkey’s daily COVID-19 cases surge past 14,000, highest toll since May

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Turkey’s daily COVID-19 cases surged past 14,000 on Sunday, marking the highest toll since May.

“If we don’t take measures and if we don’t get vaccinated, it might take a very long time to stop the pandemic,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

COVID-19 Delta variant cases in Turkey nearly triple in a week: Minister Coronavirus Coronavirus COVID-19 Delta variant cases in Turkey nearly triple in a week: Minister

According to official data, Turkey recorded 14,230 daily cases over the past 24-hours, a sharp increase from around 4,000 daily in the early days of July.

The country of 83 million reported more than 60,000 cases a day in April, prompting the government to force a strict lockdown.

But the restrictions have been removed from July 1, feeding fears the new surge will continue during the summer season.

Turkey has so far reported more than 5.5 million cases of the virus and over 50,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

More than 39.4 million people have received their first doses of vaccine and over 22.8 million their second doses. The number of people who received their third jabs has reached 3.8 million, according to the official data.

Read more:

Watch: How 4,000 Mecca workers sanitize Holy sites 10 times daily amid COVID-19

Saudi Arabia to welcome foreign Umrah pilgrims starting first of Muharram: Source

Hundreds protest in Tunisia over economic troubles due to COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Top Content
Saudi Arabia’s Hima rock art added to UNESCO World Heritage List Saudi Arabia’s Hima rock art added to UNESCO World Heritage List
Yasmeen al-Dabbagh: Saudi Arabia’s fastest woman takes on the Tokyo Olympics Yasmeen al-Dabbagh: Saudi Arabia’s fastest woman takes on the Tokyo Olympics
Saudi Arabia to welcome foreign Umrah pilgrims starting first of Muharram: Source Saudi Arabia to welcome foreign Umrah pilgrims starting first of Muharram: Source
Most vaccinated people do not spread COVID-19: Israel Health Ministry Most vaccinated people do not spread COVID-19: Israel Health Ministry
Do we really need to take 10,000 steps a day? UAE-based cardiologist weighs in Do we really need to take 10,000 steps a day? UAE-based cardiologist weighs in
Russia-linked company paid Youtubers to spread vaccine death disinformation: Media Russia-linked company paid Youtubers to spread vaccine death disinformation: Media
Before you go
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Explore More