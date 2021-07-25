.
UAE logs 1,528 new COVID-19 infections, four deaths

A health care worker performs a fast PCR test in a mobile laboratory truck, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Soelden, Austria, October 15, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates registered 1,528 new COVID-19 cases, 1,491 recoveries and four deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Sunday.

Health authorities conducted 232,307 coronavirus tests to determine Sunday’s figures which indicated a slight one-day increase in new infections from Saturday’s 1,507 cases.

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 1,920, according NCEMA. Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset climbed to 671,636 and total recoveries rose to 649,173.

There are now 20,5143 active infections within the country.

The country’s vaccination program has been among the best and most efficient in the world, with over 16.4 million doses already administered, according to NCEMA, and over 68 percent of the population fully inoculated against the virus.

Reuters COVID-19 data suggests that the UAE’s vaccination drive currently averages at 57,484 doses administered per day, meaning that it would take a further 34 days to administer enough doses to inoculate another 10 percent of the population if it continues to vaccinate at this rate.

