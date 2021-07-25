Watch: How 4,000 Mecca workers sanitize Holy sites 10 times daily amid COVID-19

Nearly 4,000 workers in Mecca work around the clock to sanitize and clean the Holy sites of the Kaaba inside the Grand Mosque using environmentally friendly fresheners and disinfectants as authorities in Saudi Arabia prepare for the Umrah season following the conclusion of the Hajj pilgrimage.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has said it uses over 70,000 liters of disinfectant daily to clean the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca during the holy month of Ramadan as a coronavirus countermeasure.

Government sources confirmed to Al Arabiya that foreign pilgrims will be allowed to visit and perform the Umrah pilgrimage starting on the first of Muharram under the condition they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Al Arabiya sources.

Member of Saudi Arabia’s National Committee for Hajj and Umrah Hani Ali Al-Amiri confirmed to Al Arabiya that there are more than 6,000 external Umrah agencies, and about 30 websites and platforms for global reservations available for foreign pilgrims wishing to book their journey to perform the Umrah.

For the past couple of years, Saudi Arabia has limited the number of attendees allowed to perform Hajj to only 60,000 citizens and residents due to the coronavirus pandemic.

