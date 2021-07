Algeria reimposes restrictions on gatherings to stem COVID-19 cases

Algeria will reimpose restrictions on gatherings from Monday to cope with a rapid spread of the more infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus that has led to an increase in the number of patients, the prime minister's office said.

The measures, which will apply to 35 out of 58 provinces, include mainly closing gyms, cultural centers, leisure venues, beaches and used car markets, as well as an 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew, a statement from the office said on Sunday.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

All gatherings, including wedding celebrations will be banned, while cafes and restaurants will be allowed to provide only take away services.

The Delta variant caused 71 percent of total infections for July, according to the state research center Pasteur Institute.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The North African country has so far reported a total of 162,155 infections, including 4,063 deaths, since the pandemic began early last year.

Read more:

Tokyo Olympics: Algerian suspended, sent home for withdrawing to avoid Israeli

Tunisia reports a daily record of 317 COVID-19 deaths