.
.
.
.
Language

Iraq reports over 12,000 COVID-19 infections, new daily high: Health ministry

A medical worker unpacks a box of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine vials from a refrigerator at a vaccination centre in Iraq's capital Baghdad on July 19, 2021. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP)
A medical worker unpacks a box of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine vials from a refrigerator at a vaccination centre in Iraq's capital Baghdad on July 19, 2021. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP)
Coronavirus

Iraq reports over 12,000 COVID-19 infections, new daily high: Health ministry

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Iraq has recorded 12,180 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said Monday, the highest number the country has detected in a day so far in the pandemic.

More than 1.5 million people have now tested positive and 18,347 have officially died of COVID-19 in Iraq, where the health infrastructure is dilapidated and much of the 40 million population remains skeptical of vaccines.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Meanwhile, health authorities in neighboring Iran said on Monday that the daily COVID-19 caseload crossed the 30,000 mark for the first time, marking a second record daily high within a week.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Iraqis, Lebanese felt most pain, anger, sadness in 2020: Global negativity poll

Iraq hospital heads abandon posts after fire tragedy

US set to formalize readjustment of troop role in Iraq

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer As Britons back home celebrate ‘Freedom Day,’ some expats in the UAE suffer
Top Content
Saudi Arabia to welcome foreign Umrah pilgrims starting first of Muharram: Source Saudi Arabia to welcome foreign Umrah pilgrims starting first of Muharram: Source
Saudi Arabia’s Hima rock art added to UNESCO World Heritage List Saudi Arabia’s Hima rock art added to UNESCO World Heritage List
Yasmeen al-Dabbagh: Saudi Arabia’s fastest woman takes on the Tokyo Olympics Yasmeen al-Dabbagh: Saudi Arabia’s fastest woman takes on the Tokyo Olympics
Significant drop in IQ levels detected in recovered COVID-19 patients: UK study Significant drop in IQ levels detected in recovered COVID-19 patients: UK study
Tahani al-Qahtani gets Saudi online support ahead Tokyo match against Israeli athlete Tahani al-Qahtani gets Saudi online support ahead Tokyo match against Israeli athlete
King Abdullah confirms Jordan previously attacked by Iran-made drones: CNN interview King Abdullah confirms Jordan previously attacked by Iran-made drones: CNN interview
Before you go
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Explore More