Iraq reports over 12,000 COVID-19 infections, new daily high: Health ministry

Iraq has recorded 12,180 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said Monday, the highest number the country has detected in a day so far in the pandemic.

More than 1.5 million people have now tested positive and 18,347 have officially died of COVID-19 in Iraq, where the health infrastructure is dilapidated and much of the 40 million population remains skeptical of vaccines.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Meanwhile, health authorities in neighboring Iran said on Monday that the daily COVID-19 caseload crossed the 30,000 mark for the first time, marking a second record daily high within a week.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Iraqis, Lebanese felt most pain, anger, sadness in 2020: Global negativity poll

Iraq hospital heads abandon posts after fire tragedy

US set to formalize readjustment of troop role in Iraq