Kuwait government to allow direct flights to Morocco, Maldives starting August 1

Repatriated Kuwaitis from Amman, wearing protective face masks, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), prepare their luggage while arriving at Kuwait Airport, Kuwait April 21, 2020.
A file photo shows Kuwaiti nationals arriving at Kuwait Airport, Kuwait coming from Amman, Jordan, April 21, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Kuwait will allow direct flights to Morocco and Maldives starting August 1, amid an easing of a travel ban due to COVID-19, the cabinet said in a statement.

The cabinet also decided to allow unvaccinated people to enter government buildings, hospitals, and private medical centers, according to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The Kuwaiti cabinet canceled the decision on the closure of all commercial activities at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, while deciding to reopen all activities, except for gatherings, conferences, wedding parties, social occasions, and all children actions as of September 1, reported KUNA.

On July 1, Kuwait allowed direct flights to Britain, the United States, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, Netherlands, Greece, Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

(With Reuters)

