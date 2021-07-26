Libya’s government imposes two-week curfew following spike in COVID-19 infections

Libya’s Government of National Unity announced on Monday a two-week curfew in some local councils where there is a rise in COVID-19 infection cases.

The curfew, which will take effect as of Tuesday, will be imposed in some selected municipalities in western and central regions of the country.

The government said the curfew will be from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., and all commercial activities will be closed except for institutions that provide public, security, and medical services.

