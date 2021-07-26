.
Pakistan bans unvaccinated people from domestic air travel as cases pass 1 mln

A worker walks at the departure area of the newly built Islamabad International Airport, during a media tour ahead of its official opening, Pakistan April 18, 2018. (Reuters)
Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Pakistan has announced that it will ban unvaccinated residents and citizens from domestic air travel, officials said, online newspaper The Hindu reported on Sunday.

The decision came as the country’s COVID-19 cases crossed the 1 million mark and is set to go into effect on August 1.

Unvaccinated children under the age of 18 as well as those who have been partially vaccinated, have documented proof of vaccination administered abroad or people with clinical conditions are exempt from the ban.

“Restriction is for domestic air travel and people travelling from Pakistan to abroad or from abroad to Pakistan are exempted from restriction. It is also not applicable on link flights if these are within 72 hours of arrival or departure,” according to a statement released by the country’s National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 23,048, 32 of which died in the last 24 hours.

