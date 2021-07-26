UK easing travel curbs for foreign-vaccinated expats from amber countries on Aug 1

British expats who have been fully vaccinated abroad will be able to travel to the UK from amber list countries without quarantining beginning August 1.

Currently, only Britons who have received UK vaccines are allowed to travel from amber list countries without quarantining, while others have to isolate for 10 days on arrival in the UK and have two PCR tests.

Ministers are preparing to change the rules so that anyone who has received a foreign vaccine can register it with their GP and not have to quarantine, The Telegraph reports.

The move could benefit hundreds of thousands of expats living in amber list countries including Saudi Arabia, Spain, and Germany.

The United Arab Emirates, which hosts a sizeable British expat population, will be unaffected by the change as it remains on the red list until further notice.

Travel rules for the UK are being reviewed every three weeks, and the next update on travel lists is expected to be announced on August 4 or 5.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi mentioned the move on foreign inoculations in a little-noticed debate in parliament last week.

The government is also expected to open up quarantine-free travel soon to foreign nationals in a deal with 33 countries that have recognized the NHS app.

These include Anguilla, Greece, Ireland, Barbados, Bulgaria, the Cayman Islands, Croatia, Gibraltar, Hong Kong, Iceland, Malta, Portugal, Spain, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, Turkey, Germany, and France.

