Demand for stain removers, grooming products spike as COVID-19 lockdowns ease

Demand for stain removers and personal grooming products has grown as lockdowns have eased and normality has begun to return, UK manufacturer Reckitt said in its half-year report.

The multinational consumer good company counts brands such as Vanish, Veet, Dettol and Lysol in its portfolio. Sales of the more personal care products, such as Vanish, a stain remover cream increased, while sales of disinfectants, like Dettol, decreased, the company said.

Advertisement

“We are seeing different consumer behaviours depending on vaccine rollout rates, government advice and new waves,” the report read.

“Vanish returned to growth as the reduction in social restrictions increased the demand for the removal of clothes stains,” it added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In particular, the company noted that its “intimate wellness” products had grown very strongly, with double digit growth in most markets.

“This is against soft H1 2020 comparators where government guidelines limited social activity, particularly in China,” the report read.

Normal business activity was upended last year as government mandated lockdowns kept people home and altered purchasing behavior.

The effects of lockdown effected society in a variety of ways. On Monday, a study published by Public Health England (PHE) found that over 40 percent of people in lockdown in the UK gained weight with an average increase of four kilograms.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia to ban citizens who break COVID travel rules from traveling for 3 years

Saudi Arabia reports 1,379 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Germany set to tighten traveler entry rules due to COVID-19: Report