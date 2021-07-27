.
.
.
.
Language

Germany set to tighten traveler entry rules due to COVID-19: Report

A woman waits at the Berlin Brandenburg airport, as EU countries begin closing their doors to travelers from the United Kingdom amid alarm about a rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus, in Schoenefeld, Germany, December 21, 2020. (Reuters)
A woman waits at the Berlin Brandenburg airport, as EU countries begin closing their doors to travelers from the United Kingdom amid alarm about a rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus, in Schoenefeld, Germany, December 21, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Germany set to tighten traveler entry rules due to COVID-19: Report

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Berlin

Published: Updated:

Germany is preparing to tighten requirements for people entering the country by making travelers from any country provide a negative coronavirus test in an effort to curb a rapid rise in cases, the Funke media group reported on Tuesday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The health ministry wants “an expansion of test requirements upon entry as quickly as possible”, the Funke group newspapers cited a document as saying.

Until now, only air passengers and those entering from high-risk areas have to provide a negative coronavirus test unless they are fully vaccinated or have recovered.

In future, Health Minister Jens Spahn wants to make a test compulsory regardless of where travelers are coming from and the means of transport they use, said Funke. It was unclear whether the new testing requirements would also apply to fully vaccinated people.

“The coordination in the government on this is underway,” a spokeswoman for the ministry explains.

COVID-19 cases have been rising in Europe’s biggest economy since early July, due mainly to the spread of the more infectious Delta variant.

Read more:

How dangerous is COVID-19 for pregnant women? Experts weigh in

UK easing travel curbs for foreign-vaccinated expats from amber countries on Aug 1

Pfizer, Moderna to expand COVID-19 vaccine study to kids ages 5 – 11

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad
UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals
Top Content
Significant drop in IQ levels detected in recovered COVID-19 patients: UK study Significant drop in IQ levels detected in recovered COVID-19 patients: UK study
Iran protests spread to Tehran with chants against supreme leader  Iran protests spread to Tehran with chants against supreme leader 
Saudi Arabia bans unvaccinated people from govt facilities, events, public transport Saudi Arabia bans unvaccinated people from govt facilities, events, public transport
UK easing travel curbs for foreign-vaccinated expats from amber countries on Aug 1 UK easing travel curbs for foreign-vaccinated expats from amber countries on Aug 1
Biggest billionaires: The top 10 richest people in the world Biggest billionaires: The top 10 richest people in the world
IRGC member winning medal in Tokyo Olympics a ‘catastrophe’: Iranian activists IRGC member winning medal in Tokyo Olympics a ‘catastrophe’: Iranian activists
Before you go
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Torrent of floodwater in Belgium washes away cars
Explore More