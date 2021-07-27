Saudi Arabia reports 1,379 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Saudi Arabia has reported 1,379 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 273 were detected in the capital Riyadh, 242 in Mecca and 224 in the Eastern Region.

Health authorities also confirmed 1,021 recoveries, raising the total to 501,449 while the total number of infections reached 520,774.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 8,189 as of July 27.

The health ministry said 1,419 are in critical condition while 11,136 cases remain active in the Kingdom.

