Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia reports 1,379 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has reported 1,379 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Of the new cases, 273 were detected in the capital Riyadh, 242 in Mecca and 224 in the Eastern Region.

Health authorities also confirmed 1,021 recoveries, raising the total to 501,449 while the total number of infections reached 520,774.

Saudi Arabia to ban citizens who break COVID travel rules from traveling for 3 years Coronavirus Coronavirus Saudi Arabia to ban citizens who break COVID travel rules from traveling for 3 years

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 8,189 as of July 27.

The health ministry said 1,419 are in critical condition while 11,136 cases remain active in the Kingdom.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia to ban citizens who break COVID travel rules from traveling for 3 years

Saudi Arabia to again extend residency permits, visas for expats stranded abroad

