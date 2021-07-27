UAE records 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates registered 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, 1,497 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Tuesday.

Health authorities conducted 296,686 coronavirus tests to determine Sunday’s figures.

The Ministry of Health conducts 296,686 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,539 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 1,497 recoveries and 2 death cases due to complications. #TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) July 27, 2021

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 1,927, according NCEMA. Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset climbed to 673,185 and total recoveries rose to 650,683.

There are now 20,575 active infections within the country.

The country’s vaccination program has been among the best and most efficient in the world, with over 16.4 million doses already administered, according to NCEMA, and over 68 percent of the population fully inoculated against the virus.

