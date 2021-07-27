.
UAE records 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

UAE records 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates registered 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, 1,497 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Tuesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Health authorities conducted 296,686 coronavirus tests to determine Sunday’s figures.

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 1,927, according NCEMA. Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset climbed to 673,185 and total recoveries rose to 650,683.

There are now 20,575 active infections within the country.

The country’s vaccination program has been among the best and most efficient in the world, with over 16.4 million doses already administered, according to NCEMA, and over 68 percent of the population fully inoculated against the virus.

