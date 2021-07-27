.
US CDC hikes alerts for Spain, Cuba, Israel over surge in COVID-19 cases

A general view of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. (Reuters/Tami Chappell)
A general view of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. (Reuters/Tami Chappell)
Coronavirus

US CDC hikes alerts for Spain, Cuba, Israel over surge in COVID-19 cases

Reuters

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday warned against travel to Spain, Portugal, Cuba, Cyprus and Kyrgyzstan because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries.

The CDC raised its travel advisory to “Level Four: Very High” for those countries telling Americans they should avoid travel there.

Spain reopened its borders to US tourists in June.

The CDC also raised concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, lifting its travel health notice by two levels to “Level 3: High.”

In June, the CDC had lowered its travel advisory rating for Israel to “Level 1: Low.”

CDC also raised Armenia to “Level 3.”

The “Level 3” rating says unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to that country and is one level below the CDC’s most severe travel rating.

With COVID-19 virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

Long path back to business as usual, UK’s coronavirus genome expert says

Antibodies decline in six months after taking Sinovac shot, booster helps: Study

