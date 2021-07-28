Drugmaker Pfizer now sees revenues of $33.5 bn in 2021 COVID-19 sales, up from $26 bn

.
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

AFP, Reuters, New York

Pfizer sharply increased its 2021 projection for revenues tied to its Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, forecasting the delivery of 500 million more doses compared with earlier expectations.

The US drugmaker, who has partnered with Germany’s BioNTech on the vaccine, estimates delivering 2.1 billion doses, generating $33.5 billion in sales.

The company’s May forecast was for $26 billion in sales.

Second-quarter net income was $5.56 billion, or 98 cents per share, or $1.07 per share when one-time gains and losses are removed. That far exceeded the per-share earnings of 97 cents that Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $18.98 billion, also better than expected.

Pfizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.95 to $4.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $78 billion to $80 billion.

Pfizer also lifted its full-year profit outlook.

