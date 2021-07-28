.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia reports 1,334 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in 24 hours

A Saudi health worker carries a tray of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines, at a vaccination center in the old Jiddah airport, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP)
A Saudi health worker carries a tray of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines, at a vaccination center in the old Jiddah airport, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia reports 1,334 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,334 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 522,108, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Wednesday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Of the new cases, 271 were detected in the Eastern Region, 260 in the capital Riyadh and 239 in the city of Mecca.
The ministry also reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 8,200.

Meanwhile, the total recoveries increased to 502,528 after 1,079 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.
The Kingdom currently has 11,380 active cases of which 1,409 are considered critical cases.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia to ban citizens who break COVID travel rules from traveling for 3 years

Arab Coalition intercepts, destroys Houthi missile launched towards Jizan

Saudi Arabia affirms its support for security and stability of Tunisia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules
Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad
Top Content
An Iranian killer won an Olympic gold medal, the IOC is complicit if it stands idle An Iranian killer won an Olympic gold medal, the IOC is complicit if it stands idle
Saudi Arabia to ban citizens who break COVID travel rules from traveling for 3 years Saudi Arabia to ban citizens who break COVID travel rules from traveling for 3 years
Thousands of Ethiopians from Amhara region cross into Sudan fleeing conflict Thousands of Ethiopians from Amhara region cross into Sudan fleeing conflict
Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report
Lebanon's Hezbollah kidnaps young girl for surveying upcoming election Lebanon's Hezbollah kidnaps young girl for surveying upcoming election
Abir Moussi: MP whose criticism of the Islamist Ennahda party contributed to its fall Abir Moussi: MP whose criticism of the Islamist Ennahda party contributed to its fall
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More