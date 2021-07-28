Saudi Arabia reports 1,334 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,334 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 522,108, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 271 were detected in the Eastern Region, 260 in the capital Riyadh and 239 in the city of Mecca.

The ministry also reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 8,200.



Meanwhile, the total recoveries increased to 502,528 after 1,079 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.

The Kingdom currently has 11,380 active cases of which 1,409 are considered critical cases.

