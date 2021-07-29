.
.
.
.
Language

COVID-19 ‘breakthrough’ case: How can vaccinated people still get infected? 

A person receives a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, at vaccination centre for young people and students at the Hunter Street Health Centre, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London. (Reuters)
A person receives a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, at vaccination centre for young people and students at the Hunter Street Health Centre, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

COVID-19 ‘breakthrough’ case: How can vaccinated people still get infected?

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

What is a COVID-19 vaccine “breakthrough” case? It’s when a fully vaccinated person gets infected with the coronavirus.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

In studies, the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna were around 95 percent effective at preventing illness, while the one-shot Johnson & Johnson shot was 72 percent effective, though direct comparisons are difficult. So while the vaccines are very good at protecting us from the virus, it’s still possible to get infected with mild or no symptoms, or even to get very sick.

If you do end up getting sick despite vaccination, experts say the shots help reduce the severity of the illness — the main reason to get vaccinated.

COVID-19 patients can take vaccine 10 days after recovery: Saudi health ministry Coronavirus Coronavirus COVID-19 patients can take vaccine 10 days after recovery: Saudi health ministry

But the understanding of how vaccinated people who are infected might spread the virus to others is changing.

Previously, health officials believed vaccinated people who get breakthrough infections were unlikely to spread the virus.

Workers involved in the construction of subway lines receive the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination site in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China May 18, 2021. (Reuters)
Workers involved in the construction of subway lines receive the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination site in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China May 18, 2021. (Reuters)

But with the more contagious delta variant that is now dominant, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said new data shows people who get infected could carry enough virus in their noses and throats to spread it to others.

The agency recently cited the data in updating its guidance to say vaccinated people should go back to wearing masks indoors in areas where the virus is surging.

“It is concerning enough that we feel like we have to act,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Still, health experts say the vaccines provide strong protection against serious illness. In the US, people who weren’t vaccinated make up nearly all hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Read more:

COVID-19 patients can take vaccine 10 days after recovery: Saudi health ministry

CDC says nearly 67 pct of US counties have substantial, high COVID-19 transmission

Significant drop in IQ levels detected in recovered COVID-19 patients: UK study

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation Israel, UAE swap kidneys in historic life-saving operation
UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules
Top Content
Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report
Demonstrators in Isfahan torch Khamenei banner as Iran protests continue Demonstrators in Isfahan torch Khamenei banner as Iran protests continue
Watch: Massive fire breaks out in northern Lebanon's Qoubaiyat, flames near homes Watch: Massive fire breaks out in northern Lebanon's Qoubaiyat, flames near homes
Iranian in giant hamster wheel washes up on Florida coast Iranian in giant hamster wheel washes up on Florida coast
UK journalist sued by Russian billionaires over President Putin book UK journalist sued by Russian billionaires over President Putin book
Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More