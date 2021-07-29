Coronavirus: Walt Disney World reinstates mask wearing rules amid surge in cases

Beginning July 30, Walt Disney World in Florida will begin requiring attendees to wear face masks, as the US state sees a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The new rules will apply to all guests aged two and up while indoors and using public transport facilities in the park, regardless as to the person’s vaccination status, the park said. Face masks will also be required when entering and throughout attractions.

Advertisement

“While face coverings are required for all guests (ages two and up) while in Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, they are now optional in most areas for guests who are fully vaccinated,” the park said on its website.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“While we do not require proof of vaccination, we expect guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations and upon entering and throughout all attractions and transportation except ferry boats,” it added.

The announcement comes after the Mayor of Orange County Florida, Jerry Demings, declared a state of emergency on Wednesday as COVID-19 cases creep up in the county. In a press conference, Demings urged all residents and visitors to wear masks when indoors, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not, local media network WESH reported.

“I want to show our residents and visitors Orange County is being proactive … we remain focused on lowering our numbers of hospitalizations,” Demings said, according to WESH.

Disney World set out a set of rules as to what constitutes an appropriate face covering when visiting the park, noting that it should:

• Be made with at least two layers of breathable material

• Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin

• Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

• Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow guests to remain hands-free

• Contain no valves, mesh material, or holes

Read more:

Thousands of dollars: The wedding of a Hezbollah’s deputy daughter ignites anger

Who is Kais Saied? Tunisia’s president that sacked PM, suspended parliament

COVID-19 could be ‘just a few mutations’ away from evading vaccines: CDC