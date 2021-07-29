.
.
.
.
Language

Olympics: Two Games-related COVID-19 cases hospitalized, say organizers

woman wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past a fence outside the National Stadium, the main venue of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
A woman wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past a fence outside the National Stadium, the main venue of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Olympics: Two Games-related COVID-19 cases hospitalized, say organizers

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Tokyo

Published: Updated:

Two Games-related people from overseas with COVID-19 have been hospitalized but neither case is serious, Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya said on Thursday.

The cases are the first known COVID-19 hospitalizations at the pandemic-hit Games, which is in its sixth day of competition and runs till August 8.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Athletes and other attendees have flooded into Tokyo from around the world and are subject to a testing regime to identity and isolate positive cases. The capital city is in a state of emergency with coronavirus infections at a record high.

Organizers declined to provide further details on the two cases citing privacy concerns.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Olympic host Tokyo neighbors to seek COVID-19 emergency steps after cases surge

Two Olympics athletes, 12 security staff test positive for COVID-19

Support for Japan’s PM dwindles as COVID-19 casts shadow over Olympics

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules
Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad Saudi Arabia FM, Pakistani counterpart discuss bilateral relations in Islamabad
Top Content
Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report Afghan comedian Khasha Jawan assaulted, killed by Taliban: Report
Demonstrators in Isfahan torch Khamenei banner as Iran protests continue Demonstrators in Isfahan torch Khamenei banner as Iran protests continue
Watch: Massive fire breaks out in northern Lebanon's Qoubaiyat, flames near homes Watch: Massive fire breaks out in northern Lebanon's Qoubaiyat, flames near homes
Iranian in giant hamster wheel washes up on Florida coast Iranian in giant hamster wheel washes up on Florida coast
UK journalist sued by Russian billionaires over President Putin book UK journalist sued by Russian billionaires over President Putin book
Germany charges Syrian doctor with crimes against humanity, torture Germany charges Syrian doctor with crimes against humanity, torture
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More