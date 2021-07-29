Oman extends nightly COVID-19 lockdown

Oman on Thursday extended a nightly lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, with movement and commercial activities to be restricted between 10 pm and 4am until further notice, the government said.

Cases in the country of around 4.5 million people, which has continued to impose movement and commercial restrictions on and off through the pandemic, have started to rise again after showing a steady fall since mid-June.

Oman has in the past two months accelerated what had been the slowest vaccine rollout in the Gulf.

By mid-April, Oman had given at least one dose to around five percent of the eligible population. This had increased to 35 percent by July 8, according to health ministry data.

