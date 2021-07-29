COVID-19 patients can take vaccine 10 days after recovery: Saudi health ministry

People who have been infected with the coronavirus can take a vaccine immediately after recovering from the virus, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can be taken 10 days after infection, the ministry said, adding that medical studies showed that it was safe to do so.

Being inoculated against the coronavirus increases a person’s immunity against severe infections from new strains of the virus, the ministry added.

Health officials in the Kingdom have expressed concern over the Delta variant of the coronavirus – the more infectious strain of the disease that was first reported in India – saying that studies showed that the variant spreads three times faster than the original strain of COVID-19.

According to the ministry, studies indicate that the infection caused by the Delta variant is much more severe than other strains.

Thursday’s announcement “comes as a continuation of its efforts to prevent infection and protect society from the repercussions of the virus, pointing out that the national vaccination campaign is going according to plan,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the health ministry as saying.

As of Monday, more than 25,000,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Saudi Arabia at over 587 inoculation centers.

The ministry urged all citizens and residents to register to take a vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones from infection.

Starting from August 1, all unvaccinated people will be banned from entering government facilities, malls, restaurants, barber shops and beauty salons, cafes, retail stores, attending events, and using public transport, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday.

Anyone who has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus will be prohibited from entering governmental and private facilities, whether they are employed there or are only visiting to complete a service.

All economic, commercial, cultural, recreational, and sports activities will be limited to citizens and residents who received any of the approved COVID-19 vaccines, according to the interior ministry.

Currently, the Kingdom has approved the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNtech, and the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

