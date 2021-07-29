.
UAE records 1,550 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates registered 1,550 new COVID-19 cases, 1,508 recoveries and five deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Thursday.

Health authorities conducted 302,236 coronavirus tests to determine Thursday’s figures.

The UAE‘s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 1,939, according NCEMA. Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset climbed to 677,801 and total recoveries rose to 655,183.

The country’s vaccination program has been among the best and most efficient in the world, with over 16.6 million doses already administered, according to NCEMA, and almost 70 percent of the population fully inoculated against the virus.

