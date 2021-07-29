UAE records 1,550 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates registered 1,550 new COVID-19 cases, 1,508 recoveries and five deaths in 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) reported on Thursday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Advertisement

Health authorities conducted 302,236 coronavirus tests to determine Thursday’s figures.

The UAE‘s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 1,939, according NCEMA. Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset climbed to 677,801 and total recoveries rose to 655,183.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The country’s vaccination program has been among the best and most efficient in the world, with over 16.6 million doses already administered, according to NCEMA, and almost 70 percent of the population fully inoculated against the virus.

Read more:

UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules

Can losing weight treat ‘long COVID’? UAE experts say yes

UAE scientists create COVID-19 antibody test for animals