COVID-19 vaccine tourism: Which countries are offering inoculations to tourists?

In this Feb. 12, 2012 file photo, foreign tourists arrive in a resort in the Kurumba island in Maldives. AP
In this Feb. 12, 2012 file photo, foreign tourists arrive in a resort in the Kurumba island in Maldives. (File photo: AP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Several countries around the world have begun offering coronavirus vaccines to tourists in an effort to attract travelers after the pandemic devastated the tourism sector in 2020.

From Alaska to Bali, tourists can now plan a vacation and get inoculated at the same time.

Here are the countries where tourists can get free COVID-19 vaccines:

1. The United States

Some US cities and states are offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab to tourists. New York City has set up vaccination centers in tourist hotspots, such as Times Squares, where travelers can receive a vaccine without a prior appointment.

In Alaska, where lockdown restrictions devastated the tourism sector for most of last year, tourists can now receive a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at the airport on arrival.

Other states offering vaccines to tourists include Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas.

2. Bali, Indonesia

The tropical island of Bali began offering the Sinopharm, Sinovac, and AstraZeneca vaccines to tourists as part of travel packages, according to the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry of Indonesia.

Domestic travelers can receive either Sinovac or AstraZeneca shots, while tourists coming from outside the country will receive the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

3. The Maldives

A popular tourist destination, the Maldives announced it would soon begin providing free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists in a bid to revive its tourism sector and improve its economy.

Under its “Visit, Vaccinate, Vacation” scheme, officials will ensure that COVID-19 cases do not spike as more travelers visit the country.

“‘Visit, Vaccinate, Vacation’ will provide tourists with a convenient way to access shots, but the scheme will only go live once the native population has been vaccinated. The main idea of tourism being open is to provide reasonably safe tourism with minimum inconvenience,” the country’s Minister of Tourism Abdulla Mausoom said in May.

4. Armenia

Armenia has attracted hundreds of tourists from Iran and other neighboring countries who have flocked to the country to receive a COVID-19 vaccine amid global shortages.

Travelers can get vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine at multiple walk-in clinics in Yerevan.

