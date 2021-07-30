.
.
.
.
Philippines extends ban on travelers from 10 countries including UAE, Oman

A woman wearing a protective face mask arrives at the Manila's international airport, Philippines on Monday Feb. 3, 2020. (File photo: AP)
Coronavirus

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

The Philippines has extended the ban on travelers from 10 countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Oman, until August 15 as part of coronavirus countermeasures.

The countries from which travelers are banned are: India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman, the UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Passengers who transited through any of the banned countries will still be allowed to enter the Philippines, according to officials.

The move is an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant – a more contagious strain of the virus that was first detected in India and has now spread globally. The spike in cases in India’s neighboring countries, including Malaysia and Nepal, has been blamed on the variant.

The country recorded its first locally transmitted cases of the more infectious Delta coronavirus variant in early July. The Philippines has reported a total of 1,572,287 cases of COVID-19 and 27,577 virus-related deaths since the start of the outbreak.

