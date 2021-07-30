Private clinics offer Pfizer jabs to unvaccinated Dubai residents

A limited number of private healthcare providers are now offering Pfizer vaccines in Dubai for those who have yet to be inoculated against COVID-19.

Supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have now been made available at a small number of health centers, including Aster Cedars Hospital in Jebel Ali.

Unvaccinated residents can register for a Pfizer vaccine in advance either online or by calling the clinic on 050 608 5379. Appointments can be made from 9am until 6pm.

Private healthcare facilities have not yet been given approval by Dubai Health Authority to administer booster shots of Pfizer to those already double-jabbed with other vaccines, including Sinopharm.

Aster has been giving Pfizer shots for about three weeks, while the Zulekha Healthcare Group has been offering the vaccine since May 19 to all those with a Dubai visa.

Anyone with a Sharjah visa living in Dubai is also eligible on presentation of a DEWA bill or Ejari certificate.

A doctor at Medeor Hospital said Pfizer shots were also available, but booster shots would only be made available to resident aged to over 60s.

Burjeel Dubai said it had limited stock of Pfizer vaccines that would be reserved for high priority patients only such as the unvaccinated over 60s or those with existing chronic health conditions.

Booster shots for those already vaccinated would not yet be made available without approval from Dubai Health Authority, the provider said.

