Third relief aircraft from Saudi Arabia arrives in Malaysia to help combat COVID-19

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia has sent a third aircraft filled with medical aid and equipment to Malaysia as part of efforts by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to help Kuala Lumpur combating COVID-19.

The arrival of the third relief plane comes after a phone call between Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following the request from Malaysian Minister for Foreign Affairs Hishammuddin Hussein.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The aircraft was filled with medical, care and treatment equipment, protective supplies and other medical needs.

“With regard to one million doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine, it will be provided through coordination with the office of the Malaysian Minister for Foreign Affairs to expedite contracting with one of the accredited international companies to supply the required quantities of vaccines directly from its factories to Malaysia,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Earlier last week, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz directed KSrelief to urgently provide Malaysia with aid to help in the country’s fight against COVID-19. The Kingdom has been providing support to countries around the world that have been hit hard by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, two Saudi aircrafts containing vital COVID-19 medical supplies arrived in Tunisia.

