California restaurant owner requires diners show ‘proof of being unvaccinated’

A restaurant owner in California’s Huntington Beach is being criticized after putting up a notice at his establishment requiring patrons show “proof of being unvaccinated” in order to dine at his establishment.

Tony Roman's Italian restaurant Basilico's Pasta e Vino in Huntington Beach in California put up signs reading “Notice: Proof of being unvaccinated required” alongside a graphic showing a pair of hands tearing a syringe in half.

Roman, an ant-vaxxer, recently appeared on CNN and was interviewed by Chris Cuomo in an exchange being described as bizarre by viewers online after he responded by saying the signs were an “IQ test” instead of a publicity stunt.

“Like I say to people when they ask me, if they’re so blinded with their rage and their hate. I tell them, you know what? If you still don’t understand it, maybe we should put a sign up that says you’re too stupid to come into the restaurant. I mean, it’s very simple. Just like I said, I think you figured it out. Am I right?” Roman told Cuomo.

The Basilico's Pasta e Vino restaurant posted a notice on its Facebook page earlier on July 23 in which it criticized restrictions placed on establishments to control the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“More American counties, cities, and businesses doubling down on anti-American lockdown mandates? Well 'Basilico's Pasta e Vino' just tripled down: From day one, never complied, banned masks, and now ... requiring proof of being Un-vaccinated!” the restaurant wrote.