Two US travelers fined $20,000 each for fake COVID-19 vaccine documents

Two travelers from the United States were fined about $20,000 each for providing fake coronavirus vaccination documents when they arrived in the Canadian city of Toronto, local media reported on Friday.

The two travelers had also lied about taking a COVID-19 test prior to their flight last week, did not comply with government-mandated hotel quarantine requirements, and refused to get tested on arrival, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The travelers received four fines that totaled at $19,720 each, the agency said.

Canada eased quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians and foreigners provided they upload proof of vaccination on the ArriveCan application before they enter the country.

Unvaccinated travelers are required to stay for three days at a government-approved hotel, quarantine for 14 days at home, as well as undergo a PCR test prior to their flight, once they arrive, and eight days later.

Providing false documentation to government officials upon entry to Canada is a serious offense, the health agency warned, adding that violating quarantine protocols could lead to a $5,000 fine for each day of non-compliance.

More serious penalties include a six-month prison sentence or a $750,000 fine, the agency said.

