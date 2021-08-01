.
.
.
.
A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Pfizer, Moderna raise COVID-19 vaccine prices in EU: FT

Reuters 

Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc has raised the prices of its COVID-19 vaccine in the latest European Union supply contracts, The Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The new price for the Pfizer shot was 19.50 euros ($23.15) against 15.50 euros previously, the newspaper said citing to the portions of the contracts seen.

The price of a Moderna vaccine was $25.50 a dose, the contracts show, up from 19 euros in the first procurement deal but lower than the previously agreed $28.50 because the order had grown, the report said, citing one official close to the matter.

