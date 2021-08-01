Pfizer, Moderna raise COVID-19 vaccine prices in EU: FT

Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc has raised the prices of its COVID-19 vaccine in the latest European Union supply contracts, The Financial Times reported on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The new price for the Pfizer shot was 19.50 euros ($23.15) against 15.50 euros previously, the newspaper said citing to the portions of the contracts seen.



The price of a Moderna vaccine was $25.50 a dose, the contracts show, up from 19 euros in the first procurement deal but lower than the previously agreed $28.50 because the order had grown, the report said, citing one official close to the matter.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Read more:

Chinese cities roll out mass testing for millions amid surge in COVID-19 cases

France expects 50 million foreign tourists this summer: Minister

Possible MERS-like COVID-19 strain that could kill 1 in 3 infected people: Study