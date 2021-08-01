Saudi Arabia confirms 1,084 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 1,084 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 526,814, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 235 were detected in the capital Riyadh while 207 were in the city of Mecca.



The death toll reached 8,249 after 12 people died due to the virus infection.

Meanwhile, an additional 1,285 people who had previously tested positive recovered, raising the total to 507,374, the ministry added.



The Kingdom currently has 11,191 active cases with 1,403 critical ones.



A new rule allowing only vaccinated people into public places came into effect on Sunday, August 1.



Only those who are fully vaccinated using a shot approved by the Ministry of Health will be allowed to enter public places including events, and government and private facilities. The use of public transportation, across the Kingdom's regions also requires proof of vaccination.

