.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia confirms 1,084 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in 24 hours

A man displays his details on his mobile phone using the Tawakkalna app, which was launched by Saudi authorities to track people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as he enters the Al-Othaim market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 22, 2021. (Reuters)
A man displays his details on his mobile phone using the Tawakkalna app, which was launched by Saudi authorities to track people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as he enters the Al-Othaim market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia February 22, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia confirms 1,084 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 1,084 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 526,814, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Of the new cases, 235 were detected in the capital Riyadh while 207 were in the city of Mecca.

The death toll reached 8,249 after 12 people died due to the virus infection.



Meanwhile, an additional 1,285 people who had previously tested positive recovered, raising the total to 507,374, the ministry added.

The Kingdom currently has 11,191 active cases with 1,403 critical ones.

A new rule allowing only vaccinated people into public places came into effect on Sunday, August 1.

Only those who are fully vaccinated using a shot approved by the Ministry of Health will be allowed to enter public places including events, and government and private facilities. The use of public transportation, across the Kingdom's regions also requires proof of vaccination.

Read more:

Vegans to be exempt from mandatory COVID vaccines for ‘ethical’ reasons: Report

Possible MERS-like COVID-19 strain that could kill 1 in 3 infected people: Study

Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave
Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights canceled Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights canceled
Top Content
Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave
Iran’s Khamenei grants clemency to more than 2,800 prisoners Iran’s Khamenei grants clemency to more than 2,800 prisoners
Turkey evacuates tourists by boat from wildfires raging in Aegean resort of Bodrum Turkey evacuates tourists by boat from wildfires raging in Aegean resort of Bodrum
Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights canceled Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights canceled
Dozen homes burn, five hospitalized in forest fire near Greece’s Patras Dozen homes burn, five hospitalized in forest fire near Greece’s Patras
Riyadh police arrest four for scary gorilla mask prank videos  Riyadh police arrest four for scary gorilla mask prank videos 
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More