Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for public places goes into effect

Women wear face masks as they walk at the Hayat mall after restaurants and malls reopened as the government eases the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 1, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for public places goes into effect

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s rule requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry to public places has gone into effect, the official Saudi Press Agency announced on Sunday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Only those who are fully vaccinated using a shot approved by the Ministry of Health are allowed to enter public places including malls, events, and government and private facilities. The use of public transportation, across the Kingdom's regions also requires proof of vaccination.

The Ministry of Interior used its social media accounts to stress the importance of complying with the new rules in order to protect the public’s health.


Everyone is urged “adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures, and fully comply with the application of health requirements, such as social distancing, wearing a mask and hand washing, in addition to adhering to the approved protocols,” SPA added.

Health authorities in Saudi Arabia have administered more than 27 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of August 1.

