UAE records 1,519 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 1,519 new cases of COVID-19 and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Sunday.

The country’s total death toll from the virus has now reached 1,951, while 682,377 cases have been recorded overall.

Meanwhile, 1,466 people have also recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 659,664.

Daily case numbers have remained fairly stable for the last few weeks in the UAE after a drop in early July.

Falling case numbers have been “offset by a gradual return to normal life,” as employees return to work and tourism activity resumes, Dr Taher al-Ameri spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), said in a statement last week.

More than 16.4 million vaccine doses have already been administered in the UAE, and almost 70 percent of the population has been fully inoculated against the virus.

