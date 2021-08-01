.
.
.
.
Language

UAE records 1,519 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in 24 hours

Jebel Jais mountain in Ras al-Khaimah. (File photo: Reuters)
Jebel Jais mountain in Ras al-Khaimah. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

UAE records 1,519 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 1,519 new cases of COVID-19 and two virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The country’s total death toll from the virus has now reached 1,951, while 682,377 cases have been recorded overall.

Meanwhile, 1,466 people have also recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 659,664.

Daily case numbers have remained fairly stable for the last few weeks in the UAE after a drop in early July.

Falling case numbers have been “offset by a gradual return to normal life,” as employees return to work and tourism activity resumes, Dr Taher al-Ameri spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), said in a statement last week.

More than 16.4 million vaccine doses have already been administered in the UAE, and almost 70 percent of the population has been fully inoculated against the virus.

Read more:

UAE reports drop in COVID-19 cases, praises residents for following Eid safety rules

Can losing weight treat ‘long COVID’? UAE experts say yes

UAE health officials announce new rules to limit Eid al-Adha COVID-19 spike

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave
Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights canceled Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights canceled
Top Content
Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave
Iran’s Khamenei grants clemency to more than 2,800 prisoners Iran’s Khamenei grants clemency to more than 2,800 prisoners
Turkey evacuates tourists by boat from wildfires raging in Aegean resort of Bodrum Turkey evacuates tourists by boat from wildfires raging in Aegean resort of Bodrum
Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights canceled Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights canceled
Dozen homes burn, five hospitalized in forest fire near Greece’s Patras Dozen homes burn, five hospitalized in forest fire near Greece’s Patras
Significant portion of US deer population tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies Significant portion of US deer population tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More