Vegans to be exempt from mandatory COVID vaccines for ‘ethical’ reasons: Report

Used vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines are pictured at the Skane University Hospital vaccination centre in Malmo, Sweden, February 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Law experts say vegans in the UK will be exempt from mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations due to “ethical” reasons protected under employment rules, according to a report recently published by The Telegraph.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Coronavirus vaccines do not include any animal products, however, medications in general go through animal testing, according to the report.

“Some ethical vegans may disagree with vaccinations on the basis that they will inevitably have been tested on animals,” a spokesman for the Lewis Silkin a law firm was quoted by The Telegraph as saying.

“Ethical veganism has previously been found to amount to a belief, capable of being protected.”

At a 2020 tribunal, it was ruled that Ethical veganism would be a protected characteristic, “meaning employers would risk legal action if they order staff to be vaccinated,” the Telegraph said in its report.

Some international companies like Facebook, Google and Netflix recently announced vaccinations will be required for all employees working from their offices. Google said this now applies to their US employees but would soon expand to other regions in the world.

