Britain may toughen summer travel curbs for Spain-bound travelers 

British ministers plan to warn holidaymakers against visiting destinations such as Spain and may create a new list of countries at high risk of moving to the government’s quarantine list, The Times newspaper reported.

Spain would be put on the new list under the plans, a move that would be likely to cause an exodus of up to 1 million British tourists who are on holiday there, The Times reported.



A spokesman for Britain’s transport ministry declined to comment. He did not say when the ministry would be commenting.

