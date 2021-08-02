.
.
.
.
Oravax gears up to begin trials for its oral COVID-19 vaccine in Israel

Pills spilling out of a jar. (Stock photo)
Coronavirus

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Oravax is gearing up to commence clinical trials for its oral COVID-19 vaccine, first in Israel, then in additional clinical sites internationally, a statement released by the company said.

The statement added that a study protocol has been approved by the Institutional Review Board (IRB) at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel and is now pending approval from the Israeli Ministry of Health.

Oravax’s virus-like particle (VLP) vaccine is being tested against COVID-19 variants including Delta.

“Our vaccine is a particularly strong candidate against the evolving COVID-19 virus due to its unique targeting of three proteins rather than one. With the Delta and other variants proving a challenge to health administrators globally, Oravax’s VLP technology could prove even more important in the effort to combat COVID,” said Nadav Kidron, CEO of Oramed.

GMP manufacturing for the oral vaccine is under way. The oral VLP COVID-19 vaccine is being developed for use both as a standalone vaccine as well as a booster for people who have been previously vaccinated for COVID-19.

Experts including at the World Health Organization expect booster shots will be needed for both general and at-risk populations. If successful, an oral vaccine would offer enormous logistical, financial, and environmental benefits for the billions of people slated to receive them, particularly in parts of the world where access to healthcare is limited.

Explore More