Saudi Arabia records 1,063 new COVID-19 cases, ten deaths in 24 hours

This Oct. 27, 2012 file aerial image taken from a helicopter shows the Abraj Al-Bait Tower during the annual Hajj in the Saudi holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. (AP)
Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia has recorded 1,063 new COVID-19 cases and 10 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.

A total of 8,259 people have so far died from the virus in the Kingdom since the beginning of the pandemic. Cases have reached a total of 527,877.

In the last 24 hours, 1,620 people also recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 508,994.

The majority of new cases (244) were detected in Mecca, while 217 were detected in the capital Riyadh and 152 in the Eastern Province.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia announced that all students over the age of 12, as well as employees in the education sector, must be fully vaccinated before returning to school on August 29, according to a joint statement by the ministries of education and health.

Saudi Arabia is a candidate for being placed on the UK’s travel green list, according to research by travel consultancy the PC Agency, meaning travelers who test negative for COVID-19 would not have to quarantine or take additional tests.

The Kingdom is currently on the UK’s amber list.

