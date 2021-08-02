Ten-year age drop in COVID-19 patients with seriously-ill symptoms: UK experts

The average age of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in the United Kingdom has plummeted by ten years, according to health statistics.

Over the past three months, those that have been critically ill with the virus have been aged 49 on average, compared with 59 in the second wave of the pandemic, while around half of those admitted to intensive care units are under 50, and nearly one third under 40.

The figures, released by the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) highlight the success of vaccines in protecting older adults, almost all of whom have now had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Instead, ICUs are filling up with those most likely to be unvaccinated, including young adults who have not yet been double-jabbed, according to reports in the Daily Mail.

Coronavirus is still in retreat across Britain, raising optimism that the third wave is ebbing.

Daily hospital admissions for COVID-19 have still not topped 1,000 a day despite warnings from scientists that this was likely.

Although cases have been similar to the January peak, vaccines have led to a reduction in hospital admissions.

Two doses of the COVID-19 provide more than 90 percent protection against hospitalization.

A report by the Intensive Care National Audit & Research center looked at the 2,385 people admitted to intensive care with COVID-19 in Britian since May 1. This was compared with data from 25,810 patients admitted to ICUs during the second wave, from September last year through to April.

It revealed admissions are soaring among groups of the population with high levels of vaccine hesitancy, including pregnant women.

The proportion of admissions in this group is twice as high as in the second wave. Some 29 per cent of women of childbearing age admitted to ICU since May were either pregnant or had recently given birth.

This figure had been 14 per cent in the previous waves.

Separate studies showed 99 per cent of pregnant women admitted to hospital with the virus had not been vaccinated.

Since April, pregnant women have been eligible for the vaccine at the same time as the rest of their age group but just one in 12 have come forward.

