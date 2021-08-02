UAE leads the world in COVID-19 vaccination with 79 percent of population covered

The United Arab Emirates has announced that 78.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the highest coverage worldwide, the ministry of health announced on Sunday.

More than 16.8 million vaccine doses have already been administered in the UAE.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Despite having the world’s fastest vaccination program and due to the emergence of the new Delta variant, the UAE has registered 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours, NCEMA reported on Sunday.

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 1,951, according NCEMA. Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset climbed to 682,377 and total recoveries rose to 659,664.

There are now 20,762 active infections within the country.

Earlier in July the United Arab Emirates had overtaken Seychelles to become the world’s most vaccinated nation.

Mass testing and one of the world’s fastest vaccination programs have helped the emirates to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia confirms 1,084 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for public places goes into effect

Crisis-hit Tunisia receives 1.5 mln COVID-19 vaccines from Italy