.
.
.
.
Language

UAE leads the world in COVID-19 vaccination with 79 percent of population covered

A man and a woman walk past a huge health ministry COVID-19 vaccines announcement outside a medical centre in Dubai on February 16, 2021, as the Gulf emirates goes ahead its vaccination effort. The UAE, home to a population of around 10 million, has administered some 4.6 million doses of vaccine, making it the second-fastest per capita delivery in the world, after Israel. (File photo: AFP)
A man and a woman walk past a huge health ministry COVID-19 vaccines announcement outside a medical centre in Dubai on February 16, 2021, as the Gulf emirates goes ahead its vaccination effort. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

UAE leads the world in COVID-19 vaccination with 79 percent of population covered

Followed Unfollow

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has announced that 78.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the highest coverage worldwide, the ministry of health announced on Sunday.

More than 16.8 million vaccine doses have already been administered in the UAE.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Despite having the world’s fastest vaccination program and due to the emergence of the new Delta variant, the UAE has registered 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours, NCEMA reported on Sunday.

The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 1,951, according NCEMA. Total diagnosed cases since the pandemic’s onset climbed to 682,377 and total recoveries rose to 659,664.

There are now 20,762 active infections within the country.

Earlier in July the United Arab Emirates had overtaken Seychelles to become the world’s most vaccinated nation.

Mass testing and one of the world’s fastest vaccination programs have helped the emirates to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia confirms 1,084 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for public places goes into effect

Crisis-hit Tunisia receives 1.5 mln COVID-19 vaccines from Italy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for public places goes into effect Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for public places goes into effect
Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave
Top Content
Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave Scientists discover hundreds of thousands of animal, human bones in Saudi Arabia cave
Possible MERS-like COVID-19 strain that could kill 1 in 3 infected people: Study Possible MERS-like COVID-19 strain that could kill 1 in 3 infected people: Study
Viral video appears to show Dubai crown prince help rescue drowning friend Viral video appears to show Dubai crown prince help rescue drowning friend
Philippine president tells unvaccinated: ‘for all I care, you can die anytime’ Philippine president tells unvaccinated: ‘for all I care, you can die anytime’
Three killed in ambush during a Hezbollah’s militant funeral south of Beirut Three killed in ambush during a Hezbollah’s militant funeral south of Beirut
Ethiopian Airlines denies shipping arms, soldiers to war-torn Tigray region Ethiopian Airlines denies shipping arms, soldiers to war-torn Tigray region
Before you go
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Moment police, bystanders rescue a girl trapped under a crashed car in New York
Explore More