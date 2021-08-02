.
UAE reports 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

This picture taken on July 8, 2020 shows an aerial view of the man-made Palm Jumeirah archipelago off the Gulf emirate of Dubai, during a government-organized helicopter tour. (AFP)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

The UAE has confirmed 1,537 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths over the past 24 hours, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Monday.

The new cases were detected after health authorities conducted a total of 266,834 tests in a 24-hour period, taking the total number of infections to 683,914 as of August 2.

Meanwhile, 1,492 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 661,156.

The death toll hit 1,956 after five people died due to coronavirus-related complications.

Earlier in the day, the NCEMA announced that the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine is now available for children ages 3 to 17 in the UAE.

The decision came after clinical trials and “extensive evaluations and is based on the emergency use authorization and local evaluations which are in line with the approved regulations,” the NCEMA said in a tweet.

