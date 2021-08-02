US Senator Lindsey Graham says he tested positive for COVID-19

Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham announced on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, has flu-like symptoms and will be self-quarantining for 10 days.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” Graham, 66, said on Twitter.

Advertisement

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The South Carolina Republican said he began experiencing flu-like symptoms on Saturday, sought medical attention on Monday morning and was later informed by a physician that had tested positive.

“I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms,” Graham, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, said in a pair of tweets. “I will be quarantining for ten days.”

I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms.



I will be quarantining for ten days.



I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now.



My symptoms would be far worse. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 2, 2021

Graham did not say whether he had tested positive for the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which has been blamed for a recent surge in infections in the United States, particularly Southern states with relatively low vaccination rates.

Forty-six percent of South Carolina’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, well below the national average of 58 percent, according to the Reuters COVID-19 Vaccination Tracker.