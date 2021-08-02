.
.
.
.
Language

US Senator Lindsey Graham says he tested positive for COVID-19

Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during a US Senate Budget Committee hearing regarding wages at large corporations on Capitol Hill, Feb. 25, 2021. (Reuters)
Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during a US Senate Budget Committee hearing regarding wages at large corporations on Capitol Hill, Feb. 25, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

US Senator Lindsey Graham says he tested positive for COVID-19

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham announced on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, has flu-like symptoms and will be self-quarantining for 10 days.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” Graham, 66, said on Twitter.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The South Carolina Republican said he began experiencing flu-like symptoms on Saturday, sought medical attention on Monday morning and was later informed by a physician that had tested positive.

“I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms,” Graham, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, said in a pair of tweets. “I will be quarantining for ten days.”

Graham did not say whether he had tested positive for the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which has been blamed for a recent surge in infections in the United States, particularly Southern states with relatively low vaccination rates.

Forty-six percent of South Carolina’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, well below the national average of 58 percent, according to the Reuters COVID-19 Vaccination Tracker.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia candidate for UK ‘green list’: Travel experts Saudi Arabia candidate for UK ‘green list’: Travel experts
Lebanese army detains man after deadly Hezbollah funeral attack Lebanese army detains man after deadly Hezbollah funeral attack
Top Content
Egyptian couple overjoyed with rare delivery of quadruplets in UAE Egyptian couple overjoyed with rare delivery of quadruplets in UAE
Sinopharm COVID vaccine available for children ages 3 to 17 in UAE Sinopharm COVID vaccine available for children ages 3 to 17 in UAE
Watch: Dramatic video shows woman's rescue from floods in Turkey Watch: Dramatic video shows woman's rescue from floods in Turkey
Saudi Arabia candidate for UK ‘green list’: Travel experts Saudi Arabia candidate for UK ‘green list’: Travel experts
Lebanese army detains man after deadly Hezbollah funeral attack Lebanese army detains man after deadly Hezbollah funeral attack
UAE’s Hope Probe captures crystal-clear image of Mars’ surface UAE’s Hope Probe captures crystal-clear image of Mars’ surface
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More