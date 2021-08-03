CDC advises against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, US Virgin Islands over COVID-19
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, the US Virgin Islands and other destinations because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those places.
Other locations being raised to the CDC’s “Level 4: Avoid Travel” include Libya, Kazakhstan, Andorra, Saint Barthelemy, Lesotho, Martinique, Malta, Isle of Man and Curacao, the CDC said.
On Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said there will be no nationwide mandate for Americans to get a COVID-19 vaccine, clarifying comments she made earlier during a televised interview.
