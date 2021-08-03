.
.
.
.
Language

CDC advises against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, US Virgin Islands over COVID-19

Baggage stacks up from delayed travellers in the baggage claim area in Denver International Airport Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Denver, US. (AP)
Baggage stacks up from delayed travellers in the baggage claim area in Denver International Airport Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Denver, US. (AP)
Coronavirus

CDC advises against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, US Virgin Islands over COVID-19

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, the US Virgin Islands and other destinations because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those places.

Other locations being raised to the CDC’s “Level 4: Avoid Travel” include Libya, Kazakhstan, Andorra, Saint Barthelemy, Lesotho, Martinique, Malta, Isle of Man and Curacao, the CDC said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

On Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said there will be no nationwide mandate for Americans to get a COVID-19 vaccine, clarifying comments she made earlier during a televised interview.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

CDC says will not enforce nationwide mandate on COVID-19 vaccine in US

CDC team: ‘War has changed’ as delta COVID-19 variant dangers emerge

Risk of blood clots in Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as likely as AstraZeneca jab: Study

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia candidate for UK ‘green list’: Travel experts Saudi Arabia candidate for UK ‘green list’: Travel experts
Lebanese army detains man after deadly Hezbollah funeral attack Lebanese army detains man after deadly Hezbollah funeral attack
Top Content
Egyptian couple overjoyed with rare delivery of quadruplets in UAE Egyptian couple overjoyed with rare delivery of quadruplets in UAE
Sinopharm COVID vaccine available for children ages 3 to 17 in UAE Sinopharm COVID vaccine available for children ages 3 to 17 in UAE
Watch: Dramatic video shows woman's rescue from floods in Turkey Watch: Dramatic video shows woman's rescue from floods in Turkey
Saudi Arabia candidate for UK ‘green list’: Travel experts Saudi Arabia candidate for UK ‘green list’: Travel experts
Lebanese army detains man after deadly Hezbollah funeral attack Lebanese army detains man after deadly Hezbollah funeral attack
UAE’s Hope Probe captures crystal-clear image of Mars’ surface UAE’s Hope Probe captures crystal-clear image of Mars’ surface
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More