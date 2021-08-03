.
A tourist walks through the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (File photo: Saudi Ministry of Tourism)

Saudi Arabia allows citizens from 49 countries to apply for e-visa: Full list

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia reopened its borders to foreign tourists on Sunday and began allowing entry to tourist visa holders after a months-long ban due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Only fully vaccinated travelers are allowed to enter the Kingdom, and all passengers must provide a negative PCR test within 72 hours from the time of departure.

Citizens from 49 countries can apply for a tourist visa through the “Spirit of Saudi” website, visitsaudi.com.

The countries whose citizens may be granted a tourist visit are as follows:

1. United States

2. Canada

3. Andorra

4. Austria

5. Belgium

6. Bulgaria

7. Croatia

8. Cyprus

9. Czech Republic

10. Denmark

11. Estonia

12. France

13. Greece

14. Holland

15. Hungary

16. Iceland

17. Ireland

18. Italy

19. Poland

20. Latvia

21. Finland

22. Germany

23. Liechtenstein

24. Lithuania

25. Luxembourg

26. Malta

27. Monaco

28. Montenegro

29. Norway

30. Russia

31. Portugal

32. San Marino

33. Romania

34. Ukraine

35. Slovakia

36. Slovenia

37. Spain

38. Switzerland

39. Sweden

40. Brunei

41. China (including Hong Kong and Macao)

42. Japan

43. Australia and Oceania

44. New Zealand

45. Malaysia

46. Singapore

47. South Korea

48. Kazakhstan

49. United Kingdom

